 Skip to main content
European Union flag European Union flag

News and stories

Filter by

News and stories (139)

RSS
Showing results 1 to 20
Highlighted
News article |
European Green Deal: Commission proposes rules for cleaner air and water

The Commission proposes stronger rules on ambient air, surface and groundwater pollutants, and treatment of urban wastewater. The new rules provide clear return on investment thanks to benefits in health, energy savings, food production, industry and biodiversity.

Highlighted
News article |
EU leaders reach a deal on energy

In the face of Russia’s weaponisation of energy, the EU remains united to protect its citizens and businesses. The Council agreed that efforts to reduce demand, to ensure security of supply, and to lower energy prices need to be accelerated and intensified.

News article |
Main messages from the Tripartite Social Summit

EU leaders and social partners met at the Tripartite Social Summit to discuss the assessment of the impact of the war on the current socio-economic situation, measures to tackle the energy crisis as well as the economic and social support measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

News article |
The Ukrainian people awarded the European Parliament’s 2022 Sakharov Prize

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced that the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought will be given to the people of Ukraine. The nomination highlights the efforts of President Zelenskyy, citizens, representatives of civil society initiatives and state and public institutions.

News article |
Ukraine: EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia

The agreed package includes biting measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy. On 7 October, EU leaders will meet in Prague to discuss the three most pressing, and interlinked, issues facing the EU, namely Russia's war in Ukraine, energy and the economy.

Statement |
EU leaders condemn the illegal annexation by Russia

EU leaders “firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions”, as it violates the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Statement |
Commission proposes a new package of sanctions against Russia

In light of the escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. The new package proposes bans on imports of Russian products, a price cap on Russian oil, as well as a new listing of individuals and entities.

Press release |
Council adopts additional €5 billion assistance to Ukraine

The Council formally adopted the decision to provide € 5 billion of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, as a matter of urgency. This financial assistance complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, development, customs and defence fields.