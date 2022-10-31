Filter by
News and stories (139)RSS
On 1 November, the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) enters into force. The new Regulation puts an end to unfair practices by companies that act as gatekeepers in the online platform economy.
The Commission proposes stronger rules on ambient air, surface and groundwater pollutants, and treatment of urban wastewater. The new rules provide clear return on investment thanks to benefits in health, energy savings, food production, industry and biodiversity.
The Commission has adopted a legislative proposal to make instant payments in euro available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries. The proposal aims to ensure that instant payments in euro are affordable, secure, and processed without hindrance.
During the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine, EU leaders discussed how the international community can best help and support Ukraine with its reconstruction. This conference is another important step to face Russia's unprovoked aggression.
In the face of Russia’s weaponisation of energy, the EU remains united to protect its citizens and businesses. The Council agreed that efforts to reduce demand, to ensure security of supply, and to lower energy prices need to be accelerated and intensified.
EU leaders and social partners met at the Tripartite Social Summit to discuss the assessment of the impact of the war on the current socio-economic situation, measures to tackle the energy crisis as well as the economic and social support measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
The European Commission is proposing a new emergency regulation to address high gas prices in the EU and ensure security of supply this winter. Some of the measures include joint gas purchasing and price limiting mechanisms on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas exchange.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced that the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought will be given to the people of Ukraine. The nomination highlights the efforts of President Zelenskyy, citizens, representatives of civil society initiatives and state and public institutions.
In its 2022 Enlargement Package, the Commission provided a detailed assessment of the state of play and the progress made by the Western Balkans and Turkey on their respective paths towards the EU membership. The Commission also recommended a candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), European cities have a unique opportunity to better align their post-COVID-19 recoveries with efforts to make them more sustainable and tackle the impacts of climate change at the same time.
The agreed package includes biting measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy. On 7 October, EU leaders will meet in Prague to discuss the three most pressing, and interlinked, issues facing the EU, namely Russia's war in Ukraine, energy and the economy.
The Commission and the High Representative adopted the Youth Action Plan in the European Union external action for 2022-2027. This represents a strategic partnership with young people around the world with the purpose of building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.
By the end of 2024, the EU will have one single charger for all mobile phones and tablets. USB Type-C port will be the new standard for portable devices, being beneficial for both consumers and the environment.
EU leaders “firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions”, as it violates the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In light of the escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. The new package proposes bans on imports of Russian products, a price cap on Russian oil, as well as a new listing of individuals and entities.
The Commission calls on Member States to modernise their minimum income schemes as part of the ongoing pledge to reduce poverty and social exclusion in Europe.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has concluded an intense week of discussions with world leaders and international partners at the UN General Assembly in New York with a series of pledges to tackle the current food crisis, aggravated by Russia's war of aggression ...
The Council formally adopted the decision to provide € 5 billion of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, as a matter of urgency. This financial assistance complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, development, customs and defence fields.
As part of the EU Cancer Screening Scheme to be put forward under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, the Commission presents a new approach to support Member States increasing the uptake of cancer screening.
The European Commission adopted a European Media Freedom Act, a novel set of rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU. The proposed Regulation includes, among others, safeguards against political interference in editorial decisions and against surveillance.