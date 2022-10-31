Press releases

 Skip to main content
31 October 2022
ESMA to withdraw the recognition decisions of six Indian CCPs Monday 31 October 2022 19:41 The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today announces that six central counterparties (CCPs) established in India will have their recognition decisions withdrawn in accordance with the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). ESMA had to tier and review the recognition of all third country CCPs (TC-CCPs) that had been recognised prior to 21 September 2020, in accordance with EMIR (Article 89(3c)). Among these TC-CCPs, six are in India, namely: The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), supervised by the...
31 October 2022
EESC calls for a sustainable plant protein and plant oil strategy
In an own-initiative opinion, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) highlighted the many benefits of a green EU strategy for expanding plant protein and plant oil production and proposed how that strategy should look. These benefits include reducing the EU’s dependence on imports and a contribution to the development of rural areas.