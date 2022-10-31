Press releases

Filter by
ESMA to withdraw the recognition decisions of six Indian CCPs Monday 31 October 2022 19:41 The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today announces that six central counterparties (CCPs) established in India will have their recognition decisions withdrawn in accordance with the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). ESMA had to tier and review the recognition of all third country CCPs (TC-CCPs) that had been recognised prior to 21 September 2020, in accordance with EMIR (Article 89(3c)). Among these TC-CCPs, six are in India, namely: The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), supervised by the...
Russia: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Monday 31 October 2022 18:00
Media advisory - Press briefings ahead of upcoming Eurogroup meeting, Economic and Financial Affairs Council and Economic and Financial Affairs (Budget) Council
Press briefings ahead of the upcoming Eurogroup meeting, Economic and Financial Affairs and Budget Councils will take place on 3 November 2022 at 10.30 and 4 November 2022 at 15.00.
Opening remarks by Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis at the press conference of the informal Foreign Affairs Council on Trade
European Commission Speech Prague, 31 Oct 2022 Once again, my thanks to Minister Sikela and the Czech Presidency for hosting us in your beautiful capital. We today held what I would call “strategic discussio...
In an own-initiative opinion, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) highlighted the many benefits of a green EU strategy for expanding plant protein and plant oil production and proposed how that strategy should look. These benefits include reducing the EU’s dependence on imports and a contribution to the development of rural areas.
Information note: Auditors publish Opinion on proposed recast of the financial rules applicable to the EU budget
