Press releases

31 October 2022

ESMA to withdraw the recognition decisions of six Indian CCPs Monday 31 October 2022 19:41 The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today announces that six central counterparties (CCPs) established in India will have their recognition decisions withdrawn in accordance with the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). ESMA had to tier and review the recognition of all third country CCPs (TC-CCPs) that had been recognised prior to 21 September 2020, in accordance with EMIR (Article 89(3c)). Among these TC-CCPs, six are in India, namely: The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL), supervised by the...